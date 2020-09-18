Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate picked up a win at No. 2 doubles as the Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team was defeated by Sauk Prairie, 6-1, Friday at Rock River Park in Fort Atkinson.
Sebranek and Unate earned a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 victory over the Eagle duo of Grace Kopecky and Naomi Breuing.
At the top singles flight, Fort Atkinson's Olivia Granec won four total games as she fell to Taylor Haas, 6-2, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Sarah Holzi was topped by Sauk's Anna Ballweg, 6-1, 6-0.
Sierra Jelinek and Cassidy Becker lost matches at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively. Jelinek lost 6-2, 6-1, while Beck was bested by a score of 6-0, 6-2.
Fort Atkinson also got a strong showing from its top doubles team. Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones won 11 games at No. 1 doubles in their 7-5, 7-6 (3) defeat to Camdyn Kastelitz and Hannah Helt. Lily Congdon and Alex Theriault lost at No. 3 doubles 6-2, 6-0.
