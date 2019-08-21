JEFFERSON — The Jefferson High School girls tennis team dropped just one match on its way to a 6-1 victory over Columbus Wednesday morning at the Jefferson High School tennis courts.
“The kids played with poise,” Eagles head coach Steve Rogers said. “They weren’t challenged, but it was still good to play against other opponents rather than ourselves.”
At the top-flight in singles, Anna Kallsen earned a 6-0, 6-0 triumph. Eryn Warner, playing at No. 2 singles, also swept her match, winning 6-0, 6-0.
The sweep streak continued at No. 3 singles as Gracie Niebler also won in straight games (6-0, 6-0).
Although not a sweep, Laura Traver won her match at No. 4 singles with a score of 6-1, 6-1.
Rialey Martin and Mackenzkie Pinnow fell at the No. 1 doubles spot for the Eagles 6-2, 6-3, but the Eagles bounced back in the other two doubles matches.
Meghan Magner and Eden Dempsey paired up at No. 2 doubles and earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory. At the No. 3 doubles flight, Emily Carlson and Brittney Mengel triumphed 6-2, 6-3.
The win puts the Jefferson Eagles at 3-1 on the season after setting a record in 2018 with 20-team victories.
Up next for Jefferson will be an away match against Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday starting at 4:15 p.m.
“I was pleased how well played today,” Rogers said. “We’re hoping to build from that and I look forward to playing Luther Prep.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.