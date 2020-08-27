DEFOREST — The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team picked up three match victories in its 7-3 loss to DeForest Thursday at DeForest High School.
Brynn Torrenga defeated her opponent at No. 5 singles by a score of 6-3, 6-4. At No. 6 singles, Sarah Holzi bested DeForest’s Annie Manzi, 6-2, 6-1.
The Blackhawks continued their success in the higher flights with a win at No. 8 singles from Cassidy Becker. Becker beat her opponent, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5 to claim her match.
Ester Jones won seven games at No. 4 singles in a defeat. She lost to Kaiya Hegarty, 6-4, 6-3. Sierra Jelinek and Angela Unate both won two games each at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
