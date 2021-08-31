Stoughton edged the Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team 4-3 in a Badger Conference dual at Rock River Park on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks won three of the four singles flights but were swept in doubles play, losing each match in straight sets.
Fort’s Sierra Jelinek beat Malia Rippe 6-4, 6-4 at the No. 1 singles flight while Sarah Holzli beat Samantha Weber 7-5, 6-3 at the No. 2 flight. The Blackhawks’ Lily Congdon topped Eve Wevley 6-3, 6-3 at No. 4 singles and Lillian Granec fell to Lauren Model in the other singles match.
Fort travels to face Milton on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
STOUGHTON 4,
FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 3
Singles: Jelinek, FA/C, def. Rippe 6-4, 6-4; Holzli, FA/C, def. Weber 7-5, 6-3; Model, S, def. Granec 6-2, 6-0; Congdon, FA/C, def. Wevley 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Gibbons/Wheeler, S, def. Rue/Adelmeyer 6-3, 6-2; Jaskulke/Bergman, S, def. Nysted/Kincaid 6-1, 6-3; Bellisle/Ringen, S, def. Schwefel/Reed 6-0, 6-2.
MONDAY’S RESULT
Fort went 1-1 at its home double dual, losing to Jefferson and beating Janesville Parker, on Monday at Rock River Park.
FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 4, JANESVILLE PARKER 2
Doubles: Nysted/Kincaid, FA/C, def. Cicmansky/Egger 6-3, 6-0; Gruennert/Reed, FA/C, def. Mohr/Kampmann 6-4, 6-2; Congdon/Granec, FA/C, def. Garcia Sevilla/Sachs 6-0, 6-0; Begovatz/Schwefel, FA/C, won by default; Jacobson/Lovelac, JP, def. Jelinek/Holzli 1-6, 6-3, 10-7; Barnes/Craker, JP, def. Rue/Adelmeyer 6-1, 6-3.
