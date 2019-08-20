The Whippets collected a 2-0 record at the Whitewater Invitational on Tuesday in Whitewater and in Fort Atkinson.
Whitewater took 6-1 wins over West Salem and Fort Atkinson.
“I was quite pleased with how we played today,” Whitewater head coach Tim Nelson said. “We showed improvement from yesterday’s quad and continue to make the strides that we need to.”
The Blackhawks were defeated in all three of their matches on Tuesday, with the closest match coming against Edgerton in a 4-3 defeat.
Sierra Jelinek was the lone Blackhawk to win a singles match against Edgerton, coming out victorious at the No. 3 spot.
At No. 1 doubles versus the Crimson Tide, Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones teamed up for a 7-5, 6-0 victory.
Megan Baker and Lauren Lemke dropped just two games at No. 2 doubles, earning a 6-1, 6-1 win.
Klaire Trieloff was the only Blackhawk to pick up a win against the Whippets, winning a 6-0, 6-1 contest at No. 1 singles.
Fort Atkinson also was defeated by East Troy, 7-0.
Whitewater’s Kaitlyn Partoll won both of her singles matches at the No. 2 spot, including a back-and-forth 7-5, 1-6, 10-8 win over Fort Atkinson’s Oliva Granec.
“The match of the day was between Kaitlyn Partoll and Olivia Granec of Fort,” Nelson said. “The two girls played a number of incredible points in a match that went back and forth before Kaitlyn was able to pull it out with the closest of super tie-break scores.”
Tesa Papcke dropped a combined four games in her two matches at No. 3 singles. She lost just one game her first match against her West Salem opponent and then defeated Jelinek by a score of 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 4 singles, Josie Hintz came out victorious in both of her matches, including a 6-0, 6-0 victory over the Blackhawks’ Sarah Holzli.
Whitewater’s doubles teams won all six of their matches on Tuesday.
Odessa Sonn and Sophie Olson won both of their matches at No. 1 doubles. Melanie Reyes and Mariana Cano teamed up at No. 2 doubles for a pair of wins, including a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
At No. 3 doubles Katelyn Lashley and Emily Scherer earned two victories.
Fort Atkinson will play Friday in the Badger Invitational at Badger High School in Lake Geneva at 8 a.m.
The Whippets will be back in action on Thursday and Friday with an invitational on Thursday and Friday.
