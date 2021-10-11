Fort Atkinson’s girls volleyball team went 4-1 to finish second at Saturday’s Badger East Conference tournament at FAHS.
The Blackhawks opened play with a 25-15, 25-13 victory over Beaver Dam before knocking off Monona Grove 21-25, 25-16, 15-10. The team then topped Watertown 25-13, 25-19 and rallied past DeForest 23-25, 25-11, 15-9. In the championship match, Fort lost to Waunakee 22-25, 27-25, 9-15 to place second behind the Warriors in both the tournament and overall conference standings.
“Our team had an outstanding tournament with many key players having a big stat day,” Fort Atkinson girls volleyball coach Liz Colver said. “Andi Spies did a phenomenal job alongside Callie Krause running our offense. Andi also led us with 67 kills on the day. She was unstoppable swinging from every position on the court and was unmatched by our opponent’s blocks. Our defense came in clutch against major offensive swings, keeping us in many games with solid serve receive and a lot of scrappy plays.
“Our final game against Waunakee was a tough loss after leading most of the first set, a few momentum swings allowed Waunakee to slip by with the win. In the second set, our team showed their grit when they came back down 14-23 to finish the set winning 27-25 with an ace by Hope Heagney. Waunakee served tough in the first couple points of game three, allowing them to get a jump on us that we couldn’t quite recover from. Overall, I couldn’t be happier with how my team played. They played clean, consistent and confident throughout the day.”
Krause registered 71 assists and 13 aces and Kendall Garant finished with 96 digs for Fort, which hosts Edgewood in the Badger Challenge on Thursday at 7 p.m.
