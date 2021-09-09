Callie Krause
Buy Now

Fort Atkinson setter Callie Krause put up 25 assists for the Blackhawks, but Watertown won 25-21, 16-25, 25-19, 12-25, 16-14 on Thursday at Watertown High School.

 Kevin Wilson

WATERTOWN — Fort Atkinson’s volleyball team took Watertown the full five sets, but the Goslings pulled out a 25-21, 16-25, 25-19, 12-25, 16-14 victory on Thursday.

Andi Spies had 24 kills and 16 assists for the Blackhawks. Callie Krause put up 25 assists. Mikayla Cropp had three blocks. Alyssa Hagneay served four aces. Alex Theirault had 63 digs.

Watertown was led by Maryann Gudenkauf with 14 kills and seven blocks. The Goslings recorded 19 blocks between three players.

Recommended for you

Load comments