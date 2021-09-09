Girls volleyball: Goslings edge Blackhawks in five sets Sep 9, 2021 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Fort Atkinson setter Callie Krause put up 25 assists for the Blackhawks, but Watertown won 25-21, 16-25, 25-19, 12-25, 16-14 on Thursday at Watertown High School. Kevin Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATERTOWN — Fort Atkinson’s volleyball team took Watertown the full five sets, but the Goslings pulled out a 25-21, 16-25, 25-19, 12-25, 16-14 victory on Thursday.Andi Spies had 24 kills and 16 assists for the Blackhawks. Callie Krause put up 25 assists. Mikayla Cropp had three blocks. Alyssa Hagneay served four aces. Alex Theirault had 63 digs.Watertown was led by Maryann Gudenkauf with 14 kills and seven blocks. The Goslings recorded 19 blocks between three players. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
