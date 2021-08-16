Mason Kent and caddy Jack Kammer stood on the 17th green, peering some 75 yards behind them where a group of onlookers were huddled.
The gathering was inspecting Kent’s divot, which was in a precarious spot near the boundary fence and a couple trees.
Moments earlier Kent had delivered a punch wedge shot that went under one tree and over another, safely clearly a greenside bunker before settling 20 feet from the pin.
Kent made par from there, birdieing the par-five 18th hole to secure a 2-up victory over David Schultz in Sunday’s Fort Atkinson City Golf Match Play final held at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club and sponsored by the Daily Union.
“The spectators were looking at that spot (on 17) and puzzled as to how I hit the ball on from there,” Kent said. “That gave me a nice consolation prize. Jack did a great job caddying and had a lot fun. The two of us gelled together, so that was a lot of fun too.”
The bigger prize for Kent, a 2017 Fort Atkinson graduate, secured was his second consecutive match play crown, a year after beating Dan Roloff 5 and 4.
“This one means a little bit more because the last person to beat me, Tom Patterson in 2019 when I was the No. 1 seed and Tom was the No. 8 seed, this year, he was my first match and I beat him,” Kent explained. “I had to play Pete Strom in the round of eight and we had a phenomenal match that went 19 holes. I won it with birdie on the first extra hole.
“Last year Pat Miller didn’t play in the match play because of his hip. This year I played Pat to get to David, who is a past champion. This year the four golfers I have had to play against are four of the best to have played in the tournament, there’s no doubt.”
Kent had his chances for three consecutive Medalist victories thwarted by Schultz, who shot 71-75 to earn his third-career victory in the stroke play portion of the city tournament in June.
The match itself was a dandy with Kent delivering fireworks right from the get-go. The West Virginia University student buried a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 first hole, backing it up with a 25-footer for a three on the par-4 second.
Schultz did well to make a bogey five on the par-4 third after a tee shot out of bounds. Kent two-putted his way to a four, and a three-up advantage through three.
“To go birdie-birdie at the start felt abnormal for me,” Kent said. “I knew going in David had the hot putter. When he’s on the green, you can chalk it up as a make a lot of the time.
“When I was able to start birdie-birdie and make two long putts, I knew the putter was there. As long as I could trust my wedges, irons and driver, hopefully I could make a lot of pars and maybe a few birdies.”
Schultz escaped the jail that is the left side of the par-3 fourth hole, scrambling to make a three and halve the hole to avoid a bigger deficit. Schultz’s deft touch was showcased again with a workmen-like par at the par-4 fifth.
The pendulum started swinging Schultz’s direction after a 15-footer for birdie at the par-3 sixth. The deficit was then just one after Kent’s bogey at the par-5 seventh.
The pair halved the par-4 eighth and ninth holes with fours, Kent making the turn in one-under 34 and Schultz in even-par 35 (unofficially since this is match play) and the duel hanging in the balance headed to the second nine.
The par-3 10th proved to be both players’ nemesis, as the uphill hole was halved with bogey fours.
Kent began to seize back control with a nice up-and-down from off the green at the par-4 11th, winning the hole with four.
“We both hit good chips that didn’t check,” Kent said. “After I saw his shot, I played mine accordingly.”
Kent blasted a tee ball down the 380-yard par-4 12th to some 50 yards, carding a stress-free four to push his lead back to three with six holes remaining.
Schultz two-putt parred the lengthy par-3 13th, cutting the deficit back to two when Kent wasn’t able to get up and in from the bunker.
The duo both hit good drives down the par-4 14th, setting up birdie bids. Kent, after sticking his approach to 10 feet, made birdie to go back ahead by three.
Schultz, who beat Kevin Roberts 6 and 4 in the semifinals, had no intent of going away quietly, making a 30-foot birdie putt from the back fringe on the par-5 15th to stay within reach.
Schultz got up and down from greenside on the par-4 16th, and was shortly thereafter within one after Kent three-putted from 12 feet for a bogey.
Then came one of the decisive moments of the match. With Schultz in the fairway on the par-4 17th, Kent hit a good tee shot, but the ball carried through the fairway, leaving an obstructed view of the hole. Kent proceeded to hit a punch wedge on the putting surface and after two putts apiece, both players walked off with matching fours.
“That second shot on 17 truly helped me win the match,” Kent said. “If I don’t get that ball on the green somehow, Dave likely finds a way to win the hole.”
Kent relegated the uphill 451-yard 18th hole to a driver and short iron with a blast that left 135 yards in. After his approach sailed long, Kent got up and down, knocking in an eight-footer for birdie to clinch the victory after Schultz had just run his look for birdie past the hole.
“It’s super cool to play in front of a big group of people,” Kent said. “We both had friends and family out there. Thanks to Koshkonong Mounds Country Club for putting on a great event, setting up the course and having it in great shape.”
The early edge allowed Kent to play with a little more freedom.
“I could play more aggressive and not dwell on a hole lost,” he said. “I didn’t have a giant lead, but I did have David in my sights. Being up the entire day allowed me to control what I was doing better.”
SENIOR DIVISION
Larry Lee defeated Herb Kimpel 2 up to win the Senior Division Match Play championship.
Lee, last year’s winner, advanced to the finale via forfeit to meet Kimpel, who beat Ken Applegate 3 and 2 in the semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.