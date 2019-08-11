KOSHKONONG MOUNDS — Pat Miller has successfully defended his title.
Miller defeated Dan Roloff, 3/2, Sunday afternoon in the 2019 Fort Atkinson City Golf Match Play sponsored by the Daily Union at Koshkonong Mounds.
“It was a fun match,” Miller said. “Dan is a really good scrambler, a competitor and a good friend. It was a well played match and a good day,”
Miller got down a hole early after bogeying one, but knotted things back to parody by the third hole.
On the sixth hole, Miller took the lead.
“I thought a big hole for me was sixth. He hit a really good shot, then I hit a marginal shot and I made a good putt for birdie,” Miller said. “He missed his birdie putt, so that was an important one for me.”
Miller and Roloff halved the last three holes of the front nine to go into the back nine with a one-hole advantage for Miller.
“I felt like I hit it alright, but I didn’t feel like I played very well,” Miller said regarding the front nine.
On the back, Miller upped his advantage to three holes.
Roloff cut the advantage down to hole by the 15th, but Miller said he didn’t feel a momentum shift.
“One of the advantages I have is that I hit it further than him,” Miller said. “Fifteen and 18 are both par-5, so I felt like if I could get to those holes up or tied I was in a good position.”
“Fifteen was a pivotal hole, he hit in the bunker off the tee and I missed the fairway, but I was in good shape,” Miller said.
Miller would go on to birdie the hole and increase his advantage to two holes.
The championship round would end on hole 16 after Roloff hit into a bunker and struggled to get out.
It Miller’s third time winning the tournament and his second time in as many years.
“It was fun, I enjoyed it,” Miller said. “I played with some new guys I haven’t played with before this year, which is one of the reasons I like doing this, so that’s always enjoyable. I wasn’t playing very well early in the summer and I’ve been playing well lately.”
In the senior Division, Ken Applegate defeated Dave Mack in a playoff to claim the championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.