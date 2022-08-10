Two first-time finalists will vie for the Fort Atkinson City Tournament Match Play championship at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Sunday afternoon.
Joel Bilau, seeded eighth, will face Jason Griedl, seeded 10th, for the tournament title at 12:30 p.m.
Bilau knocked off Luke Tessman 2 up in the round of 16 before earning a 1 up win over Medalist winner and the tournament’s top seed, Pat Miller. Bilau surged past Sean Halverson, seeded fifth, 4 and 2 to punch his spot in the final.
Griedl eked out of a pair of 2 and 1 victories to open the tournament, first topping Kevin Roberts, the seventh seed, before edging Sean Krause, the 15th seeded. Griedl was then a 3 and 2 victor over Teegan Jacobson, the sixth seed, to qualify for the finals.
Krause took out the defending Match Play champion, Mason Kent, in the opening round, 2 up.
Another early upset occurred as 13th-seeded Sam Majewski won 3 and 2 over fourth-seeded Ben Anderson. Halvorson earned a 3 and 2 win over Majewski to reached the semifinals, while Jacobson topped David Schultz, seeded third, 2 and 1 to reach the round of four.
In the senior championship flight, Larry Lee is one victory away from three consecutive titles. He will square off with Scott Housley for the title beginning at noon.
Lee, seeded second, beat Mike Garity 2 up before topping Denny Tessman 3 and 2 to make the finals again.
Housley, seeded fourth, defeated Ken Applegate 2 and 1 before winning 4 and 2 over eighth-seeded John Wilmet. Wilmet beat the tournament’s top seed, Ron Vogel, 1 up in the opening round.
Spectators are invited to watch the matches this weekend at KMCC.
