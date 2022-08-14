Jason Griedl, playing in his first-ever Fort Atkinson City Tournament Match play final, saved his best for last.
Griedl, the 10th seed, holed a 40-foot double breaking putt for birdie on the par-4 16th to take a one up advantage in his match with Joel Bilau, who was seeded eighth in the 16-player tournament.
Griedl then converted a 15-foot slider on the par-4 17th for birdie to earn a 2 & 1 victory at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Sunday afternoon.
The two first-time combatants in the finals exchanged holes for most of the day with Griedl making par at the tricky par-4 third hole to gain the lead early. Bilau won the par-3 fourth and the players exchanged victories at the par-5 seventh and par-4 eighth holes to make the turn at all square.
Bilau made par to win the par-4 11th but bogeyed the par-4 12th to drop the hole. Bilau won the par-3 13th with a par before Griedl's par at the par-4 14th tied it up one final time.
After both players made par at the par-5 15th, Griedl jarred a lengthy putt on the biggest green on the golf course at 16 and never looked back.
In the senior division, Larry Lee was victorious for the third straight year.
Lee edged Scott Housley, 1 up, to continue his reign.
Lee had to hole a 20-foot par putt at the par-5 18th hole to avoid going to a playoff. From the front of the green, he converted the attempt.
Only three of the first 14 holes were halved as momentum briefly swung from side to side. After both players made par on the par-5 15th, Lee tied the match with a par on No. 16. He then won No. 17 with a par before hanging on down the last.
Large galleries of spectators lined the golf course and added a lot of energy to the day.
Abendroth Water Conditioning, Fort Tax Service and Bella Construction were this year's sponsors while Koshkonong Mounds CC proved a championship-worthy venue.
The annual champions dinner for all past champions and this year's tournament participants will be held on Thursday at Koshkonong Mounds CC.
