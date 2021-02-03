Jefferson
ELKHORN — Eden Harstford finished third on vault as Elkhorn beat Jefferson/Cambridge, 137.125-107.775, in a Southern Lakes Conference dual on Tuesday.

Harstford scored an 8.15 on vault — only behind Elkhorn’s Elizabeth Lockhart (8.9) and Lyndsay Ryan (8.95). Harstford had the top score for the Eagles in the all-around with a 28.975.

Jefferson’s Alex Ostopowicz finished seventh in the all-around with a 26.5. Ostopowicz led the Eagles on the floor exercise with a 7.4.

Summer Huebel had Jefferson’s top score on balance beam with a 7.3. Reagan Kopelke had the Eagles’ second-best score on vault with a 7.775.

