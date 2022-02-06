DODGEVILLE — The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team finished ninth with 119.25 points at Saturday’s Dodgeville Invitational.
J/C scored 31.225 on the balance beam, 32.425 in the floor exercise, 30.75 on vault and 25.05 in the uneven bars.
Senior Eden Harstford took sixth in the vault with a score of 8.45 to medal. Harstford was 10th in the all-around with a personal-record mark of 32.6, posting scores of 8.725 in the floor exercise, 8.325 in the balance beam (good for ninth) and 7.1 in the uneven bars.
Junior Alex Ostopowicz was 19th in the all-around competition with a score of 31.2, good for a PR. She scored 8.55 in the floor exercise, 8.0 in the balance beam, 7.6 in the vault and 7.05 in the uneven bars.
All told, Jefferson/Cambridge totaled 12 personal-best scores.
“I am very proud of these girls for all the hard work they have put in this season,” Jefferson gymnastics coach Kayla Miller said. “They deserved each score they got and I hope it will bring them confidence in the upcoming meets. Despite getting a season high on beam, we counted some falls that we will continue to work on over the next couple weeks.”
Whitewater scored 108.475 points to finish 10th.
Junior Halee Peters was 13th in the all-around with a score of 32.1. Peters posted scores of 8.25 in the floor exercise, 8.275 in the balance beam (good for 10th), 8.325 in the vault and 7.25 in the uneven bars.
J/C hosts Elkhorn on Senior Night Tuesday at 6 p.m., while the Whippets travel to face Waterford on Tuesday also at 6 p.m.
Team scores: Dodgeville co-op 133, Platteville co-op 131.,325, Viroqua 130.15, Baraboo 127.7, Southwestern co-op 127.275, Prairie du Chien co-op 126.225, River Valley co-op 126.175, Sauk Prairie 123.8, Jefferson/Cambridge 119.25, Whitewater 108.475, Westby 104.725.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.