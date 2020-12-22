JEFFERSON — Eden Harstford finished second on floor and third in the all-around as the Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team fell to Markesan, 114.25-104.45, Tuesday at Jefferson High School.
Harstford — a junior — recorded a 7.850 on floor — good for the runner-up spot. Harstford placed third in the all-around competition with a score of 29.35. The second-place score came in at 29.45.
Jefferson sophomore Alex Ostopowicz finished fourth in the all-around with a score of 25 and also had a third-place finish on beam with a 7.35.
