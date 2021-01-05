JEFFERSON — Eden Hartsford finished first in the all-around, but host Jefferson/Cambridge was defeated by Whitewater, 113-111.45, in a Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics dual on Tuesday.

Hartsford scored a 30.7 in the all-around competition, while the Whippets’ Jenna Caldwell took second with a score of 28.9. Hartsford placed first on beam (7.35) and floor (8.3).

Whitewater’s Halee Peters finished first on both the vault (8.3) and the bars (7.55).

WHITEWATER 113, JEFFERSON 111.45

All-around — Eden Hartsford (J) 30.7, Jenna Caldwell (W) 28.9, Alex Ostopowicz (J) 27.5. Vault — Halee Peters (W) 8.3. Bars — Peters 7.55. Beam — Hartsford 7.35. Floor — Hartsford 8.3.

