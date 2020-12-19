WHITEWATER — Sophomore Jenna Runaas and the Janesville Parker gymnastics team picked up their first victory of the season Friday night.
Runaas posted three personal-best scores, winning the all-around and on balance beam as Parker beat Whitewater 120.95-116.7.
Runaas won beam with an 8.4 and all-around at 32.25. She was second bars, third on vault and fourth on floor.
Whitewater's Jenna Caldwell won on vault and bars and finished second in the all-around. Whippet sophomore Halee Peters placed second in two events in the vault (8.3) and the floor (8.3). Peters was third in the all-around with a score of 31.
PARKER 120.95, WHITEWATER 116.7
Vault — Jenna Caldwell (W) 8.35, Halee Peters (W) 8.3, Anna Ejnik (W) 8.15, Jenna Runaas (P) 8.15.
Bars — Caldwell 7.6, Runaas 7.55, Peters 7.35.
Beam — Runaas 8.4, Rylee Jordan (P) 7.75, Caldwell 7.35.
Floor — Rylee Bierman (P) 8.5, Peters 8.3, Runaas 8.15, Karlie Zimmerman (P) 8.15.
All-around — Runaas 32.25, Caldwell 31.05, Peters 31.0.
