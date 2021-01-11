JEFFERSON — The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team took third at a home triangular Monday night at Jefferson High School. 

Wilmot won the tri with 141.35 points, while Burlington was the runner-ups with a score of 124.325. Jefferson placed third with 110.55. 

Eden Harstford finished eighth in the all-around competition with a score of 28.75. Harstford led the Eagles on the floor with an 8.15 and the bars with a 5.5.

Jefferson's Lauren Kopelke had the team's best score on beam with a 7. Regan Kopelke finished seventh on vault with a 8.25. 

