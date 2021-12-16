GYMNASTICS PREVIEWS Gymnastics previews: EagleJays, Whippets excited to compete Dec 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jefferson/CambridgeCoach’s resume: Kayla Miller will once again be the head coach at Jefferson.Top returners: Eden Harstford, a senior, returns with multiple years of varsity experience under her belt. Junior Alex Ostopowicz is also back in the fold.WhitewaterCoach’s resume: Shawnda Peters enters her first year as head coach.Top returners: Junior Halee Peters and senior Anna Ejnik are athletes back in the fold with varsity experience.Departing athletes: The Whippets have four gymnasts from a season ago not on the roster this season but have three freshman slated to fill the void.Season thoughts: “I have a fun group of girls who are willing to learn new things and work hard,” Shawnda Peters said.Conference race: It is a learning year for Whitewater this season but the team hopes to pull it together for conference competitions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
