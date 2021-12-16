Jefferson/Cambridge

Coach’s resume: Kayla Miller will once again be the head coach at Jefferson.

Top returners: Eden Harstford, a senior, returns with multiple years of varsity experience under her belt. Junior Alex Ostopowicz is also back in the fold.

Whitewater

Coach’s resume: Shawnda Peters enters her first year as head coach.

Top returners: Junior Halee Peters and senior Anna Ejnik are athletes back in the fold with varsity experience.

Departing athletes: The Whippets have four gymnasts from a season ago not on the roster this season but have three freshman slated to fill the void.

Season thoughts: “I have a fun group of girls who are willing to learn new things and work hard,” Shawnda Peters said.

Conference race: It is a learning year for Whitewater this season but the team hopes to pull it together for conference competitions.

