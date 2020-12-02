Jefferson/Cambridge
Last season’s recap: Kayla Gehrmann was the lone Jefferson representative at the WIAA Division 2 state meet last year. Gehrmann also helped the Eagles to a fourth-place finish at the Southern Lakes Conference meet, as well as the sectional meet.
In the offseason, Jefferson formalized a co-op with nearby Cambridge.
Coach’s resume: Kayla Miller will once again be the head coach at Jefferson after helping Gehrmann — a former teammate of Miller’s — to the state meet last season.
Top returners: As a sophomore, Eden Harstford took 13th overall in the all-around at the Southern Lakes meet. Harstford also took 19th in the all-around at a WIAA Division 2 sectional.
Departing players: Gehrmann qualified for the state meet last year in the balance beam, placing 22nd in the event. But this year, the Eagles will be without the three-time state qualifier. Other key losses from last season include Marley Harstford and Alexis Nguyen.
Whitewater
Last season’s recap: The Whippets placed eighth at a WIAA Division 2 sectional last season. At the Southern Lakes Conference meet, Whitewater walked away with a sixth-place finish.
Coach’s resume: Kelly O’Hara will be at the helm for the Whippets this season.
Top returners: Halee Peters had the best all-around finish among freshmen at Whitewater’s sectional meet last season, placing 18th overall. At the Southern Lakes Conference meet, Peters finished 14th overall to lead the Whippets.
Departing players: Whitewater doesn’t lose much from last year’s team as far as production, often leaning on underclassmen last season.
