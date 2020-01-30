PLATTEVILLE — Allison Heckert — a University of Wisconsin-Platteville sophomore and former Whitewater Whippet — has put together back-to-back career-high games in a pair of wins for the UW-Platteville women’s basketball team.
Heckert scored a career 12 points in the Pioneers’ 63-51 win over UW-River Falls on Saturday and backed it up by resetting her career high with 15 points in Platteville’s 69-65 overtime win over UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday.
“My team has been working really hard these past two weeks to get our offense flowing better,” Heckert said.
“I’ve prided myself in playing great defense and these last two games I’ve been able to contribute to the team on the offensive end more.”
Against the Titans, Heckert connected on a 3-pointer with a second left in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.
“Our coach drew up a play for a three at the end there and Oshkosh came out face guarding our shooters, so the play didn’t play out how we hoped,” Heckert said. “The ball came to me and I could feel the time ticking down and with the girl guarding me so close I knew I needed to get a shot up or draw a shooting foul.”
Heckert has played a combined 70 minutes her last two games and has connected on five 3-pointers.
“I am really proud of Allison,” UW-Platteville head coach Kelly McNiff said in a news release. “She was thrown into a starting role after Caitlyn Tipton got hurt, and I did not know if she was quite ready at the time. However, Allison’s confidence has grown, she is becoming our best defender, and it was awesome to see her take and hit big shots throughout the entirety of last night’s game versus UW Oshkosh.”
Heckert will look to keep things rolling when the Pioneers take on UW-La Crosse in a WIAC road game on Wednesday.
