Gov. Tony Evers extended Wisconsin’s Safer-At-Home order on Thursday through May 26, closing all K-12 public and private schools through the remainder of the school year, but the WIAA released a statement Thursday noting they have not made a decision on the cancelation of spring sports yet.
“Until we get an official statement from the WIAA, we’re still in that holding pattern,” Fort Atkinson Athletic Director Steve Mahoney said. “We've just got to see what their final decision is going to be.”
“His (Evers) order says school is done for the year and so are extracurriculars,” Badger Conference President and Milton Activities Director Brian Hammil said. “To me that sounds like he said we will not have a spring sports season.”
Also on Thursday, Hammil released a statement on behalf of the Badger Conference:
“The Badger Conference athletic directors understand and appreciate reasons for the decision to close school and cancel extracurriculars for the remainder of the school year.
"With that being said, we express our sadness for our student-athletes and coaches, especially the senior class of 2020 that won’t have a chance to represent their schools again. We wish our seniors the best of luck moving forward and know that they will do well in their endeavors.
"The Badger Conference will continue to support all of our student-athletes and coaches through the end of the school year. We also want to reassure everyone that we will continue to communicate any updated information and plans as they are available.”
On March 12, the WIAA canceled the remainder of the high school winter sports season due to concerns with COVID-19. A day later Gov. Evers called for schools to start closing in a five-day span and the WIAA postponed all athletic events.
UW-Madison eliminated the chance of conducting its spring tournaments at its campus (boys individual and team tennis tournaments, state boys golf and state softball) with the announcing of its extension of cancellation of campus events through June 30.
The WIAA will discuss options for the fate of spring sports during a Board of Control meeting on April 21. Moving spring sports to the summer is one possibility for the WIAA.
“Maybe spring sports can be moved into the summer hypothetically,” Mahoney said. “We’re not sure what’s going to go on until they give us further direction.”
Hammil also noted the possibility of a summer sports season, but was cautious about the likelihood.
“They’re still talking about fall sports, concerns with getting large people together,” Hammil said. “I feel like summer might be off limits for the WIAA to organize. How plausible? It’s something.”
Although there is a chance spring sports are moved into the summertime, there is the strong possibility senior athletes will never play a high school sport again.
“From the athletic director role it's is tough,” Mahoney said. “To potentially tell someone they are never going to play high school sports again is certainly tough. We have a lot of great senior athletes and we were going to have some good teams.”
