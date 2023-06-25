JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Blue Devils pushed their Home Talent Sunday League record to 8-0 with a 4-2 victory over the Evansville Jays at Fischer Field on Sunday.

Jefferson pitchers Ike Roth and Evan Neitzel combined on a six-hitter. Roth, who earned the decision, started and pitched the first five-plus innings, allowing two earned on five hits with four strikeouts. He turned the ball over to Neitzel, who pitched four scoreless innings of one-hit ball with a pair of strikeouts to record the save.

