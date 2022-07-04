The Fort Atkinson Generals used a three-run third inning to defeat the Cambridge Blues 7-1 on Monday in a Home Talent League baseball game.
Chris Koepke hit a two-run double in the top of the first inning for the Generals, scoring Branden Zastrow and Josh Crandall.
In the bottom of the first, JT Parish singled for the Blues. Parish then stole second base, putting a runner in scoring position with two outs. Cambridge could not bring Parish in as the Generals got out of the inning with a strikeout by Austin Paul.
Koepke kept seeing the ball well, hitting an infield single in the second to score Zastrow, giving Fort Atkinson (6-4) a 3-0 lead. Cambridge (6-4) got out of the inning when Chase Jarlsberg made a diving catch in center field with the bases loaded, preventing multiple runs from scoring.
After Denver Evans reached for Cambridge on a fielder’s choice in the second, Evans stole second with one out. A flyout created two outs before Derek Glesinger walked. A fielder’s choice got Fort Atkinson out of the jam, maintaining the 3-0 lead.
Jay Reuth hit a triple in the third and then scored on a wild pitch for Fort Atkinson. Crandall then hit a two-run single to score Zastrow and Austin Paul, extending the Fort Atkinson lead to 6-0.
Jared Horton took over on the mound for Cambridge in relief of Sam Mickelson, retiring the Generals in order in the fourth. Paul continued to hold the Blues off the scoreboard, also sending the Blues down in order in the bottom of the frame.
In the fifth, three straight walks loaded the bases for the Generals. Jake Hansen scored on a wild pitch with one out to give Fort Atkinson a 7-0 lead. Horton limited the damage by recording a strikeout and a fly out to escape the inning with only one run allowed.
Austin Haugen and Glesinger recorded back-to-back singles to lead off the fifth for Cambridge. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third base for Colton Ehrke. Ehrke hit a single to score Haugen, cutting the lead to 7-1.
After a strikeout, Parish walked with two outs to load the bases for Horton, who flew out to center field for the final out in the fifth.
Isaac Heederik led off the sixth with a walk for Fort Atkinson, but the game would be called due to rain, giving Fort Atkinson the 7-0 victory.
Koepke recorded three RBIs, while Paul pitched a complete game for Fort Atkinson, allowing an unearned run on six hits with three strikeouts, no walks.
Parish recorded two hits and Horton struck-out three in relief for Cambridge.
Mickelson took the loss, surrendering five earned on six hits in three frames with two strikeouts, three walks.
FORT ATKINSON 7, CAMBRIDGE 1 (5)
FORT ATKINSON 213 01 — 7 5 0
CAMBRIDGE 000 01 — 1 7 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FA: Paul (W; 5-6-1-0-3-2); C: Mickelson (L; 3-6-6-5-2-3), Horton (2-0-1-1-3-4).
Leading hitters — FA: Rueth 3B, Koepke 2x3 (2B), Crandall 2x4; C: Parish 2x2, A. Haugen 1x2, Ehrke 1x3.
SUNDAY’S RESULT
Charlie Hatlen pitched an eight-hit shutout as Albion knocked off Fort Atkinson 2-0 in a Home Talent Sunday League baseball game at Jones Park on Sunday.
Hatlen threw 115 pitches, including 77 for strikes, en route to getting all 27 outs. He struck out three and walked one.
The Tigers took advantage of a bases-loaded walk in the second, adding an insurance score in the ninth on a wild pitch.
Fort starter JJ Curtis allowed an earned run on six hits in six innings, striking out seven with two walks, in the loss. Reliever Branden Zastrow permitted an unearned run on two hits in three frames. He struck out six and walked one.
The Generals got multi-hit efforts from Zastrow (3-for-4), Chris Koepke (2-for-4) and TJ DiPrizio (2-for-3).
Zastrow was thrown out at the plate on a fielder’s choice play in the first. Fort stranded a pair in scoring position in the fourth and also hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the fifth.
Fort travels to face Jefferson next Sunday. Game time at Fischer Field is set for 1 p.m.
ALBION 2,
FORT ATKINSON 0
Albion 010 000 001 — 2 8 2
Fort 000 000 000 — 0 8 0
Leading hitters — A: Hanson 2x5, Klubertanz (2B); FA: Zastrow 3x4, Koepke 2x4, DiPrizio 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — A: Hatlen W; 9-8-0-0-3-1; FA: Curtis L; 6-6-1-1-7-2, Zastrow 3-2-1-0-6-1.
