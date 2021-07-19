CAMBRIDGE — Ike Roth pitched eight scoreless innings on the mound as the Jefferson Blue Devils blanked the Cambridge Blues, 8-0, in a Home Talent Sunday League game in Cambridge.
Roth gave up six hits, while striking out five batters. Pat Cottrell closed out the game in the ninth, allowing no hits.
Jefferson (6-1) scored two runs in the top of the first inning and scored two and three runs in the fourth and sixth inning, respectively.
Heath Renz had a big day at the plate, finishing 3-for-5, driving in four RBIs. Christian Ott scored three times while going 3-for-4. He also drove in a pair of runs.
With the win, the Blue Devils stay in a second-place tie with Evansville — who they play next week on the road at 1 p.m.
JEFFERSON 8, CAMBRIDGE 0
Jefferson 210 230 000 — 8
Cambridge 000 000 000 — 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Roth 8-6-0-2-5; C: Mickelson 5-8-5-4-2.
Leading hitters — J: Ott 3x4, Schlesner 4x4, Renz 3x5, Winter 2x5; C: Horton 2x5.
Stoughton 3, Fort Atkinson 1
STOUGHTON — The Generals regrouped after giving up three runs in the first inning, but could not overcome a three-run deficit, falling to Stoughton, 3-1, in a Home Talent Sunday League game at Norse Park.
The Merchants plated three runs in the first inning, but JJ Curtis — who was called on for relief in the first — ended up tossing eight scoreless innings. Curtis allowed just three hits while striking out seven batters.
Fort Atkinson got its lone run of the game when Drew Dunkleberger scored on an error in the top of the sixth inning.
Cody Zahn finished 2-for-4 at the plate for Fort.
With the loss, the Generals move down to fourth in the Southeast Section standings at 5-2.
Fort Atkinson heads to Albion to take on the Tigers next week at 1 p.m.
STOUGHTON 3, FORT ATKINSON 1
Fort Atkinson 000 001 000 — 1 6 1
Stoughton 300 000 00X — 3 4 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Curtis 8-3-0-2-7; S: Riffle 5.2-4-0-3-2.
Leading hitters — FA: Zahn 2x4, Zastrow 2B, Dunkleberger 2B; S: Herdenez HR, Medina 2x3.
