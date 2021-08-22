STOUGHTON — It just wasn’t meant to be for the Jefferson Blue Devils in 2021.
After being eliminated from the Home Talent Night League playoffs in extra innings against Mazomanie Thursday, the Blue Devils dropped another close game — again in extra innings — falling 4-3 to Stoughton in the Southeast Section title game Sunday at Norse Park.
Yo Herdenez’s one-out single to right field scored Irv Medina and for the third time in the last four Sunday League playoff meetings the Merchants ended the Blue Devils’ season.
Jefferson (26-7 overall, 9-3 SE) fell behind 1-0 before rallying for three runs in the second and third innings to take a 3-1 advantage, one it held over the next five innings. In the top of the second Evan Anfang singled and Brandon Laesch walked before Pat Cottrell singled to the right side scoring both runners to give the Devils a 2-1 lead.
In the next inning, Roby Schlesner singled and his pinch runner, Spencer Wade, scored on Anfang’s RBI fielder’s choice upping the Jefferson advantage to 3-1.
Neither team scored until the seventh when the Merchants (17-2, 11-1) tied things up. Chris Lund lined a lead-off home run over the center field fence before Jefferson starting pitcher Ike Roth walked Julian Edwards. That would end the veteran right-hander’s day as Heath Renz came in from right field to pitch.
Ty Wilberg moved Edwards to second with a sacrifice bunt and Kaden Milbauer singled, before Medina hit a sacrifice fly to right scoring Edwards with the game-tying run.
The game went into extra innings when neither the Blue Devils nor Merchants were able to push a run across in either the eight or ninth innings, something Jefferson struggled with all afternoon as it stranded a total of 13 baserunners, including eight in scoring position.
“We gave it a 100% effort, it was there and we had an opportunity to get it, we just couldn’t get guys in when we needed to,” said Blue Devils manager Ryan Wagner.
Renz walked Medina to lead off the 10th and after Winder Fuentes sacrificed Medina into scoring position, Herdenez singled to right plating Medina with the game winner.
Renz suffered the loss allowing three hits and one earned run in 3 ⅓ innings. Meanwhile, Roth was only touched for three hits while striking out three in 6+ innings.
“Ike came ready to play. He pitched a hell of a game and he kept us in a position to win it. That’s all you can ask of your starting pitcher,” Wagner said.
Schlesner led the Blue Devils at the plate going 3-for-5 while Cottrell, Anfang and Reese Fetherson each added two hits apiece.
It was the third time in the last eight seasons the Blue Devils reached the Southeast Section championship game but fell short of reaching the HTL Final Four series.
“It’s a great group of guys and they have a chance to play for the Final Four every single year if they stick together,” Wagner said.
Stoughton will represent the Southeast Section in the HTL Final Four.
STOUGHTON 4, JEFFERSON 3 (10 inn.)
Jefferson 021 000 000 0 — 3 12 2
Stoughton 100 000 200 1 — 3 6 2
Jefferson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Cottrell 6-0-2-2, C. Ott 4-0-1-0, R. Schlesner 5-0-3-0, Wade 0-1-0-0, Renz 4-0-0-0, Heffel 5-0-1-0, Anfang 5-1-2-1, T. Schlesner 4-0-0-0, Laesch 3-1-1-0, Winter 1-0-0-0, Fetherston 4-0-2-0, Roth 0-0-0-0, Moldenhauer 0-0-0-0. Totals — 41-3-12-3.
Stoughton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Medina 2-2-0-1, Fuentes 4-0-1-0, Herdenez 5-0-1-1, Moreno 4-0-0-0, Nyhagen 4-0-0-0, Lund 4-1-2-1, Edwards 1-1-0-0, Montilva 1-0-1-0, Wilberg 3-0-0-0, Milbauer 4-0-1-0, Riffle 0-0-0-0, Blaney 0-0-0-0. Totals — 32-4-6-3.
2B — Cottrell. 3B — None. HR — Lund.
Pitching HO — Roth 3 in 6+, Renz 3 in 3 1/3; Riffle 6 in 1+, Herdenez 6 in 9. ER — Roth 2, Renz 1; Riffle 3, Herdenez 0. SO — Roth 3, Renz 0; Riffle 0, Herdenez 9. BB — Roth 2, Renz 1; Riffle 1, Herdenez 2.
W — Herdenez. L — Renz.
