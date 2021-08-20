JEFFERSON — Opportunity knocked, but the Jefferson Blue Devils didn’t answer.
The Blue Devils stranded 11 baserunners in a 2-1 extra-inning loss to Mazomanie in the quarterfinals of the Home Talent Night League playoffs Thursday.
Drew Barsness singled in Grady Geishert in the top of the ninth inning as the Mustangs (14-9 overall, 7-3 NL) avenged a loss to the Blue Devils three years earlier. The game was a rematch of the 2018 HTL Night League championship game.
The Blue Devils (26-6, 6-2) tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth as Reese Fetherston singled and scored on Roby Schlesner’s two out base knock up the middle.
Among the baserunners Jefferson stranded, six were in scoring position while the Devils left the bases loaded twice.
Normally Night League games are seven innings long, but this game needed extra innings. After neither team scored in the seventh, the Blue Devils were just 90 feet away from advancing to the HTNL semifinals when Thomas Schlesner singled, moved to second on Brandon Laesch’s sacrifice bunt and moved up to third after Barsness uncorked a wild pitch. But Barsness struck out pinch hitter Dustin Moldenhauer and Spencer Wade to end the threat.
The Blue Devils out-hit the Mustangs 9-5, led by Christian Ott’s 3-for-5 night.
The loss overshadowed a stellar pitching performance by Jared Vogel. The lanky left-hander struck out nine while only walking one, but his record dropped to 5-2 after allowing two earned runs.
MAZOMANIE 2, JEFFERSON 1 (9 inn.)
Mazomanie 000 100 001 — 2 5 1
Jefferson 000 010 000 — 1 9 1
Mazomanie (ab-r-h-rbi) — J. Barsness 3-0-0-0, Parman 4-0-2-0, Flamme 4-0-0-0, H. Barsness 4-1-1-0, Flamme 4-0-0-0, Schaefer 3-0-0-1, Geishert 3-1-0-0, D. Barsness 4-0-2-1, Hewitt 2-0-0-0. Totals — 31-2-5-2.
Jefferson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Anfang 2-0-1-0, Cottrell 3-0-0-0, C. Ott 5-0-3-0, R. Schlesner 4-0-1-1, Renz 3-0-0-0, T. Schlesner 3-0-1-0, Winter 1-0-0-0, Laesch 2-0-0-0, Peterson 3-0-1-0, Moldenhauer 1-0-0-0, Wade 3-0-0-0, Fetherston 3-1-1-0, D. Ott 1-0-1-0, Vogel 0-0-0-0. Totals — 34-1-9-1.
2B — H. Barsness.
Pitching HO — D. Barsness 5 in 4 2/3, Geishert 4 in 4 1/3; Vogel 5 in 8 2/3, Ramirez 0 in 1/3. ER — D. Barsness 1, Geishert 0; Vogel 2, Ramirez 0. SO — D. Barsness 6, Geishert 2; Vogel 9; Ramirez. BB — D. Barsness 4, Geishert 0; Vogel 1, Ramirez 0.
W — Geishert. L — Vogel.
