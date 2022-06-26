CAMBRIDGE — Behind a stellar defensive effort, Sam Mickelson pitched a complete game in a Cambridge home talent 4-0 win over visiting Footville on Sunday.
“Colton played a great game in left field, made a lot of plays for us, and Chase made a diving play in center,” said Cambridge head coach Jared Horton. “We have a great outfield, one of our strong suits is our defense this year.”
In the top of the first inning, the Outlaws had a runner at second base with two outs. A single to left field gave Footville (2-6) the opportunity to send the runner home. However, Colton Ehrke threw home and Jared Horton applied the tag at the plate for the out, getting Cambridge out of the inning.
In the bottom of the third, Mickelson led off with a single and reached second after Colton Ehrke was hit by a pitch. Chase Jarlsberg hit a flyball that was caught by the left fielder on a falling catch in the outfield gap.
With the fielder’s momentum carrying him away from the infield, Mickelson tagged up to head to third and then headed home. A head-first slide helped Mickelson beat the throw, scoring on the sacrifice fly to give Cambridge a 1-0 lead. Horton then hit an RBI single to score Ehrke as the Blues took a 2-0 advantage.
In the top of the fifth, Mickelson got out of a jam when Jarlsberg made a sliding catch in center field to keep a runner at second base. In the bottom of the frame, Jarlsberg led off the inning with a single, and then stole second base on a pitch in the dirt. A flyout moved Jarlsberg to third and then he scored on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 3-0.
“We do a lot of things right, but we do the little things wrong, so when we do the little things right, we are a really hard team to beat, but it’s all about being aggressive,” said Horton.
The Blues put across another run in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Clayton Ehrke walked, Colton Ehrke hit a single and Jarlsberg walked to move Clayton Ehrke to third base. Clayton Ehrke scored on a wild pitch, putting the Blues up 4-0.
Colton Ehrke made diving catches in the top of the seventh and eighth innings, keeping Footville runners stranded in scoring position. In the top of the ninth, Mickelson recorded two strikeouts and fielded a groundout to end the game, giving Cambridge the 4-0 win.
“He was throwing every single pitch for a strike, he wasn’t walking guys, but he gives us a chance every single time he’s out on the mound,” said Horton. “It’s really nice to have him back on the mound and throwing really well for us.”
Mickelson struck out five and did not allow a walk. The Blues (6-3) are second in the Southeast North Division and will face Fort Atkinson (4-3) at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 4, at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson.
Cambridge 4, Footville 0
Footville 000 000 000 — 0 8 1
Cambridge 002 011 00X — 4 7 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Mickelson (W; 9-8-0-0-5-0); F: Malkow (L; 6-6-4-4-8-4), Brockwell (2-1-0-0-3-0).
Leading hitters — C: Evans 2x3 (2B), Jarlsberg 1x2, Co. Ehrke 1x4; F: Rodriguez 3x4, Brown 1x4, Noble 1x4.
