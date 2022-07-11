JANESVILLE -- The visiting Cambridge Blues slipped up against the Footville Outlaws, losing 7-6 in extra innings on Sunday.

The Outlaws (3-8) scored twice in the third inning and a two-run single in the fourth by Zander Brown gave Footville a 4-0 lead.

Cambridge (6-5) got on the board in the fifth when Chase Jarlsberg singled home JT Parish. In the sixth, the Blues cut the lead to 4-3 when Denver Evans scored and Derek Glesinger hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Austin Haugen.

Footville scored twice in the seventh off a single and a sacrifice fly, moving the score to 6-3.

In the eighth, Evans and Haugen scored for Cambridge, bringing the deficit to 6-5. Evans hit an RBI single in the ninth to score Ty Schieber, tying the game at 6-6.

Pitching in relief, Sam Mickelson retired the Outlaws in order in the bottom of the frame to send the game into extra innings. Cambridge and Footville were both sent down in order in the 10th inning, and the Blues failed to score in the 11th inning.

In the bottom of the 11th, Brown hit an RBI single with one out to give Footville the walk-off win.

Jared Horton started on the mound for Cambridge, pitching seven innings and recording five strikeouts. Mickelson pitched 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. Jarlsberg, Evans and Haugen each recorded an RBI for the Blues.

Cambridge remains in second place in the Southeast North Division standings, five games behind Jefferson for first. The Blues travel to Albion at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday in a Southeast Conference crossover matchup.

FOOTVILLE 7, CAMBRIDGE 6 (11)

Cambridge 000 012 021 00 — 6 9 3

Footville 002 200 200 01 — 7 11 3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Jar. Horton (7-10-6-2-5-3), Mickelson (L; 3.1-1-1-1-4-1); F: Malkour (7-5-5-3-5-4), Rodriguez (W; 4-4-1-1-2-1).

Leading hitters — C: Koch 2x6 (2B), Haugen 2x5; Jarlsberg 1x6; F: Rodriguez 2x4, Brown 3x5, Balch 2x5.

