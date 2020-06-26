The Home Talent League Board voted to cancel the season according to an email sent to the managers of the Southeast Section by Southeast Section representative Matt Towns.
The board voted 5-3 to continue the season on June 22, but when a third team affiliated with the league had a positive test on June 24, the league decided to cancel the season.
The email stated that there would be no Final Four championship nor a season. Teams may schedule exhibitions; however, the games will not be affiliated with Home Talent League. Teams planning to schedule exhibition games will be required to hire and pay their own umpires.
The Jefferson Blue Devils and Fort Atkinson Generals each have exhibition games scheduled. As the summer progresses, the Daily Union will continue to report the times and locations for those games as they are made available.
