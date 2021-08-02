The Fort Atkinson Generals clinched a spot in the Home Talent playoffs with a 7-4 Southeast Section Sunday League win at Jones Park.
With the victory, Fort Atkinson moved to 6-3, two games ahead of fifth-place Albion, who is 4-5 with one more week of regular season action.
Four teams from the section make the playoffs.
The Blues started the scoring off with three runs in the top of the second inning, but the Generals responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second.
Fort Atkinson took a 4-3 lead with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Three more runs in the bottom of the sixth made it 7-3.
Branden Zastrow and TJ DiPrizio both drove in two runs in the victory. Isaac Heederik finished 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring once. Sam Hartwick, Justice Rueth and JJ Curtis all collected two hits while touching home plate one time.
Curtis led Fort on the mound with an eight-inning performance. Curtis struck out seven batters on 105 pitches. He surrendered just three earned runs.
Sam Mickelson homered in the loss for the Blues.
The Generals close out their season against Evansville next week back at Jones Park.
FORT ATKINSON 7, CAMBRIDGE 4
Cambridge 030 000 010 — 4 9 3
Fort Atkinson 020 023 00X — 7 13 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Mickelson 6-11-2-0-2; FA: Curtis 8-8-3-3-7.
Leading hitters — C: Sanders 2x4, Koch 2x4, Mickelson 2x4 (HR); FA: Heederik 3x4, DiPrizio 2x4, Hartwick 2x3, Rueth 2x4, Curtis 2x4.
Utica 3, Jefferson 2
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Blue Devils lost a one-run Southeast Section Sunday League game at home at Fischer Field.
With the defeat, the Blue Devils moved to 7-2 overall, tied for second with Evansville. Jefferson — who has already secured a playoff spot — finishes its season off against winless Waterloo (0-9) next Sunday.
Stoughton sits atop the Southeast standings with an 8-1 mark.
