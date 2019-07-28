FORT ATKINSON — Fort Atkinson picked up a crucial Sunday League Home Talent win on Saturday at Jones Park, defeating Southeast Section-leading Albion, 10-2.
The win put the Generals at 10-5 on the season, tied with Evansville (10-5) following the Jays’ two-game sweep of McFarland on Sunday.
Fort Atkinson and Evansville with face off in a playoff-deciding regular season finale Sunday at Jones Park.
“Knowing the situation the guys really stepped up,” Fort Atkinson manager Sam Hartwick said.
Both of Albion’s (13-2) defeats have come at the hands of Fort Atkinson this season.
“We know that when we play Albion we have to play a near perfect game,” Hartwick said. “We play really well under that type of pressure.”
Chris Koepke pitched a complete nine innings against the Tigers, giving up two runs off eight hits.
After two runs in the first inning, Koepke and the Fort Atkinson defense allowed no runs in the final eight.
Koepke walked just one batter and picked up two strikeouts in the victory.
Chase Davis, Owen Chady and Drew Dunkleberger combined for 11 hits at the plate for the Generals.
Davis collected three hits, including a double and a triple. He also scored twice.
Chady and Dunkleberger both connected on four hits. Chady was 4 for 4 at the plate and scored three times. Dunkleberger was 4 for 5 and knocked in two runs.
“Owen and Drew were huge,” Hartwick said. “They constantly put pressure on a good defensive team and were the catalysts in our lineup.”
Fort Atkinson claimed control of the game early, scoring seven runs in the first three innings.
The Generals will square off with Evansville in a all-or-nothing game on Sunday at Jones Park at 1 p.m.
The Jays defeated the Generals, 4-0, in the first meeting of the season.
“We’re ready to go for Evansville. We’ve been putting together some complete performances lately with good defense, pitching and hitting,” Hartwick said. “I feel like we’re hitting our stride. We know they have great pitching so it’ll all come down to defense and a couple clutch hits.”
FORT ATKINSON 10, ALBION 2
Tigers 200 000 000 — 2 8 0
Generals 322 120 000 — 10 16 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-bb-so) — FA: Koepke (W-9-8-2-1-2); A: Zeimet (L-7-15-10-1-2), Loveland (1-1-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — FA: Crandall 2x3, Davis 3x5 (3B, 2B), Chady 4x4, Dunkleberger 4x5, Koepke 2x5
