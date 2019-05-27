EDGERTON — Owen Chady doubled home Josh Crandall to square things in the third inning and Dan Dean drove in Cam Wolter in the fifth to give Fort Atkinson a decisive second run as the Generals earned a seven-inning, rain-shortened 2-1 victory over Albion in Home Talent Sunday League action at RaceTrack Park on Monday.
Dean threw seven innings of three-hit ball to record the win for Fort. Dean scattered four walks and struck out five batters.
The only run Dean gave up was on a sacrifice fly in the second inning.
Fort Atkinson moved into a tie for second place in the section with Jefferson. Both teams have a 3-1 record.
Stoughton picked up a 12-4 victory on Sunday and lead the section with a 4-0 record.
The Generals return to action at home against Waterloo on Sunday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.