ALBION -- The Fort Atkinson Generals broke the game open with five runs in the eighth inning, topping host Albion 9-2 in a Home Talent League Baseball game on Sunday.
The Generals (1-1) came to the dish in the top of the eighth clinging to a 3-2 edge. Matt Sweeney drew a leadoff walk before consecutive singles by Isaac Heederik and Brandon Zastrow, who was 3-for-6 with three runs scored. Josh Crandall plated Sweeney on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2. With one away, TJ DiPrizio drew a bases-loaded walk, Jay Rueth singled in a run, Austin Paul was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Jake Hansen drew a bases-loaded walk to cap the rally with the score 8-2.
Hansen got Fort on the board in the fourth with a two-out double. Chris Koepke, who was 3-for-5, added a run-scoring double in the fifth and Crandall scored on an error to give the Generals a 3-0 edge. Albion did its damage in the home half of the fifth, scoring two runs on one hit to get within 3-2.
Fort starter JJ Curtis earned the decision, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits in six innings, striking out six. Paul relieved him and fanned three over three innings of one-hit ball.
Rueth also had three hits for the Generals, who host the Helenville Rebels on Friday at 7 p.m. at Jones Park.
FORT ATKINSON 9, ALBION 2
Fort 000 120 051 -- 9 13 1
Albion 000 020 000 -- 2 6 3
Leading hitters -- FA: Zastrow 3x6, Koepke 3x5 (2 2B), Rueth 3x5, Hansen (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- FA: Curtis W; 6-5-2-1-6-2, Paul 3-1-0-0-3-2; A: Hatlen L; 7-8-3-1-8-0, Hanson 0.1-3-5-5-0-4, Zeimet 1.2-2-1-1-1-0.
CAMBRIDGE 7, MCFARLAND 5
MCFARLAND -- Two runs in the eighth inning pushed the visiting Cambridge Blues past the McFarland Muskies 7-5 on Sunday.
In the top of the first inning, Jared Horton drove in Colton Ehrke to give the Blues (1-1) a 1-0 lead. After the Muskies scored twice in the bottom of the fourth, Chase Jarlsberg hit an RBI double to score Ehrke, JT Parish singled home Jarlsberg and Denver Evans drove in Parish on a single to put the Blues up 4-2.
McFarland (0-2) retook a 5-4 lead after the bottom of the fifth before the Blues tied the game in the seventh off a Jarlsberg solo home run. Cambridge scored twice in the eighth, off a sacrifice fly from Ehrke, which scored Zach Haugen, and an RBI single from Jarlsberg, which scored Austin Haugen, giving the Blues the 7-5 victory.
Jarlsberg finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Ehrke, Parish and Evans also drove in runs.
On the mound, Horton started and struck out six in 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned on four hits. Evans picked up the decision, pitching a scoreless eighth and ninth inning.
CAMBRIDGE 7, MCFARLAND 5
Cambridge 1 0 0 0 3 0 1 2 0 — 7 14 2
McFarland 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 0 0 —5 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Horton (3.2-4-2-2-6-1), Mickelson (3.1-1-3-3-4-2), Evans (W; 2-1-0-0-0-0); M: Punzel (L; 7.2-14-7-6-2-1), Hanson (1.1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — C: Parish 3x5, Jarlsberg 4x5 (3B, HR), Koch 2x4, Evans 2x4 (2B); M: Punzel 2x4 (HR), P. Sommers 2x4, Reinicke 1x3.
