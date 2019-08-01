WATERLOO — No tiebreaker will be necessary.
The Fort Atkinson Generals held on for another shutout — their third Night League shutout in a row — on Wednesday night when they defeated Waterloo, 3-0, in an Home Talent League East Section makeup game.
If they had dropped the game against the host McKays, there was a chance they would have to go into the tiebreakers to hold onto their top spot in the standings. They won, so they don’t.
The Generals took advantage of an error at shortstop in the second inning to score their first run in a two-run frame. Matt Sweeney hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Danny Tabaska for a third run in the seventh inning.
Tabaska started on the mound and gave up four hits, two walks and no runs. The closest he came to losing the shutout was when a lead-off walk reached third base and was retired at the plate trying to score on a fly ball to right field.
Tabaska was 2-for-3 at the plate. The Generals only had six hits.
Fort Atkinson has locked up the top seed in Night League and will wait for the other sections to wrap up their regular seasons before learning which team will come to Jones Park for playoffs.
Fort Atkinson plays a must-win game on Sunday against Evansville. The Generals can advance to the Sunday League playoffs with a win.
Jefferson and Cambridge played on Thursday, but their games concluded after deadline for this edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.