Representatives of each of the four Home Talent League sections met Saturday to decide on whether to proceed with July 4 as the official start of the 2020 season.
Ultimately, the representatives agreed to move forward and start the season on July 4 after initially postponing the beginning of the amateur baseball league season from early May to June 7, and again postponed to July 4 for public health concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Executive Board of the league is ceding control for public health provisions to its 41 teams in South Central Wisconsin. The league has teams in Dane, Jefferson and Rock Counties — among others.
One challenge for the different teams in the league is whether fields associated with public schools will be permitted to play. For example, the Jefferson Blue Devils are unable to play at Fischer Field, which is on school grounds, until July 1 at the earliest. The Blue Devils hosted the Fort Atkinson Generals in a doubleheader Saturday at the Rome Dome in Rome.
The previous week, Jefferson played against the Rome Raiders in an exhibition.
Elsewhere in the county, the Fort Atkinson Generals Executive Board are meeting Monday night to determine if the team will host games, how the team will handle concessions and how the teams will ensure a safe environment for fans. One consideration for the safety of fans and players alike is whether it will be necessary for teams to designate players to retrieve foul balls instead of allowing fans to return them for play.
The Rock River League and Land O’ Lakes League started play June 7. The Raiders play in the Land O’ Lakes and defeated Ixonia, 6-0, in their season opener Sunday.
Home Talent League governs two leagues — a Night League typically played Thursdays and a Sunday League. The Night League was canceled for 2020, though teams were encouraged to connect with opponents to schedule exhibitions in place of the Night League schedule.
A full Sunday League schedule and playoff format has not been released to the public.
