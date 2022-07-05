WATERLOO — Christian Ott had three hits and drove in five runs for the Jefferson Blue Devils in Sunday’s 9-0 road victory over Waterloo in a Home Talent Baseball League game.

Jefferson busted out of the gates with seven combined runs in the first two frames and never looked back.

Ott doubled in three runs in the first, singled home a run in the second and added a run-scoring single in the fourth.

Blue Devils starter Ike Roth pitched all five innings. He allowed four hits — all singles — and struck out three with no walks.

Roby Schlesner and Pat Cottrell each scored twice for Jefferson (10-0, 7-0 Division) and Reese Fetherston doubled.

The Blue Devils host Fort Atkinson on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Fischer Field.

JEFFERSON 9, WATERLOO 0 (5)

Jefferson 340 23 — 9 7 0

Waterloo 000 00 — 0 4 3

Leading hitters — J: Ott 3x3 (2 2B), Fetherston (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Roth W; 5-4-0-0-3-0; W: Tshanz L; 4-6-9-4-2-2, Radloff 1-1-0-0-1-0.

