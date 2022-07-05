HTL HTL: Ott helps power Jefferson past Waterloo Jul 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERLOO — Christian Ott had three hits and drove in five runs for the Jefferson Blue Devils in Sunday’s 9-0 road victory over Waterloo in a Home Talent Baseball League game.Jefferson busted out of the gates with seven combined runs in the first two frames and never looked back.Ott doubled in three runs in the first, singled home a run in the second and added a run-scoring single in the fourth.Blue Devils starter Ike Roth pitched all five innings. He allowed four hits — all singles — and struck out three with no walks.Roby Schlesner and Pat Cottrell each scored twice for Jefferson (10-0, 7-0 Division) and Reese Fetherston doubled.The Blue Devils host Fort Atkinson on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Fischer Field.JEFFERSON 9, WATERLOO 0 (5)Jefferson 340 23 — 9 7 0Waterloo 000 00 — 0 4 3Leading hitters — J: Ott 3x3 (2 2B), Fetherston (2B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Roth W; 5-4-0-0-3-0; W: Tshanz L; 4-6-9-4-2-2, Radloff 1-1-0-0-1-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
