WATERLOO — Austin Paul pitched nine scoreless innings to help the Fort Atkinson Generals to a 5-0 Sunday League Southeast Section win over host Waterloo.

Paul allowed just two hits on 94 pitches, while striking out 12 batters. He allowed no walks in his win.

The Generals (2-1) were able to provide early run support as Fort scored in each of the first four innings — including a two-run third.

Branden Zastrow collected two hits out of the leadoff spot and scored once. Camron Wolter finished with two runs in the victory.

Fort Atkinson will host McFarland on the Fourth of July next Sunday at noon.

FORT ATKINSON 5, WATERLOO 0

Fort Atkinson 112 100 000 — 5 7 0

Waterloo 000 000 000 — 0 2 3

Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Paul 9-2-0-0-12; W: Vande Slunt 7-6-2-2-5.

Leading hitters — FA: Zastrow 2x5 (2B).

Jefferson 3, Albion 0

JEFFERSON — The Blue Devils kept their perfect start in Sunday League going with a shutout win over the Tigers.

After a bye next week, Jefferson (5-0) will host rival Fort Atkinson Sunday, July 11, at Fischer Field.

