Heath Renz might not be the ideal starting pitcher to see in your Sunday League season opener.
The Fort Atkinson Generals found that out on Sunday, as Renz struck out 14 batters and the Jefferson Blue Devils earned a 13-5 Southeast section win over rival Fort at Jones Park.
“We knew we had our hands full with who they had on the mound,” Generals manager Justin Crandall said. “Our focus was putting good at-bats in and not looking at strike three a lot. I thought for the most part we did pretty well putting the ball in play and we scratched out a couple runs on him. Happy about that.”
Renz — who was a 27th round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays — needed just six innings of work to collect his game-high 14 strikeouts.
“First off it’s just getting that fast ball over and prove you can throw that,” Renz said. “If that’s going, just getting your off speed over. Today I was getting all four over, thankfully. When that happens you can keep them off balance and off the scoreboard.”
Roby Schlesner got the Blue Devils (2-0) on the board with a sacrifice fly off Fort starting pitcher JJ Curtis in the top of the first inning, scoring leadoff hitter Evan Anfang.
Renz came out in the bottom of the first with three straight strikeouts to start and Jefferson made it 2-0 in the top of the second after an RBI single from Anfang.
In the bottom of the third, the Generals (0-1) were able to get to Renz.
A Drew Dunkleberger single and a pair of walks with two outs setup bases loaded for Chris Koepke. With a 1-1 count, Koepke hit a fly ball base hit to center fielder Christian Ott.
Dunkleberger, Josh Crandall and Braden Zastrow each scored on the hit which turned into a double for Koepke, giving Fort a 3-2 lead.
“Koepke came up with a big base hit,” Justin Crandall said. “It was just stringing together a couple good at-bats one after another.”
The Blue Devils got two back in the top of the fourth when Pat Cottrell singled on a line drive to Zastrow in center field, scoring Derek Heffel and Dustin Moldenhauer.
Just like he did in the bottom of the first, Renz struck out all three of the batters he faced in the fourth to keep the Jefferson lead at 4-3.
The Blue Devils extended the advantage to 6-3 in the top of the fifth when Moldenhauer tripled to score Heffel and Brandon Laesch.
A sacrifice fly from Zastrow in the bottom of the inning cut the deficit down to 6-4.
Jefferson broke things open in the top of the sixth.
Renz got some insurance of his own when he singled on a hard ground ball to right field, scoring Zach Peterson and Schlesner. The Blue Devils made it 10-4 with a score off a wild pitch and a RBI single from Laesch.
“Hitting is contagious,” Renz said. “You start off hot like we did — put up a couple runs — everyone’s confidence level shoots up.”
In the bottom of the inning, Renz got back to work, striking out three of the four batters he faced.
Renz finished with six innings pitched, allowing three hits and three runs.
“He has full command of every pitch he throws,” Justin Crandall said. “He did not struggle in terms of location at all today. He had a couple walks, but he wasn’t missing by much.”
Aldair Ramirez came in to pitch the final three frames, striking out two while allowing one run.
Jefferson scored three the final two innings combined, while Fort Atkinson added one more on in the bottom of the ninth.
Anfang led the Blue Devil offense with three RBIs, while Cottrell, Schlesner, Renz and Moldenhauer all ended with two RBIs each. Heffel scored a game-high four times.
“Offensively I think we are going to be pretty decent 1-9,” Jefferson manager Ryan Wagner said. “Hopefully we can get better at the plate. We struggled the last two weeks, but we came out today and hit the ball well.”
Dunkleberger collected two hits and a pair of runs in the loss for Fort. On the mound, Dunkleberger tossed two innings of work, allowing run while striking out five batters.
Fort Atkinson will be off next week, while Jefferson heads to McFarland for a 1 p.m. start.
JEFFERSON 13, FORT ATKINSON 5
Jefferson 110 224 021 — 13 15 1
Fort Atkinson 003 010 001 — 5 6 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Renz 6-3-3-3-14; FA: Curtis 4-4-3-3-2.
Leading hitters — J: Anfang 2x4, Cottrell 2x3, Schlesner 2x5, Ott 2x5, Heffel 2x4, Laesch 2x2, Moldenhauer 3B; FA: Koepke 2B, DiPrizio 2B, Dunkleberger 2x4.
