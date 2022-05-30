JEFFERSON -- Zach Haugen scored the lone run for the Cambridge Blues in a 4-1 loss to the Jefferson Blue Devils on Saturday.
Jefferson (5-0) took a 3-0 lead on a two-run double by Heath Renz in the first. Cambridge (2-2) struggled to generate offense against Ike Roth of Jefferson, who pitched a six-hitter with five strikeouts, three walks, to earn the decision.
Cambridge looked for a rally in the fifth as Clayton Ehrke hit a single and Colton Ehrke walked with two outs. A flyout ended the rally as Jefferson maintained a 3-0 lead.
The Blues got a run in the seventh after Haugen walked and then scored after Chase Jarlsberg hit an RBI single. In the bottom of the frame, Jefferson hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-1. Cambridge was retired in order in the eighth and ninth inning, giving Jefferson the 4-1 victory.
Sam Mikkelson pitched a complete game for the Blues, striking out two while allowing four earned on 11 hits, in the loss.
JEFFERSON 4, CAMBRIDGE 1
Cambridge 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 6 0
Jefferson 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 X — 4 11 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Mikkelson (L; 8-11-4-4-2-3); J: Roth (W; 9-6-1-1-5-3).
Leading hitters — C: Koch 2x4, Z. Haugen 1x3, Morgan 1x3, Cl. Ehrke 1x4; J: I. Hoffman 3x4 (2B), Cottrell 2x3, Renz 2x2 (2B).
CAMBRIDGE 8, MCFARLAND 2
CAMBRIDGE -- Jared Horton and Chase Jarlsberg both hit homers as the Cambridge Blues defeated the McFarland Muskies 8-2 on Sunday.
In the bottom of the first inning, Jarlsberg gave the Blues (3-2) a 2-0 lead with a two-run shot. After Jared Horton hit a single, Zach Haugen drove in Horton on an RBI single, giving Cambridge a 3-0 lead.
Colton Ehrke scored on an error in the bottom of the second, Jarlsberg scored on a single from JT Parish and Horton hit a two-run blast as the score was pushed to 7-0.
Austin Haugen scored for Cambridge in the seventh after Horton reached base on a walk.
McFarland (0-4) put across two runs in the ninth when Ian Galloway scored on a wild pitch and Jack Sommers drove in Pat Sommers on a double.
Horton finished with three RBIs and pitched five shutout innings of two-hit ball with six strikeouts to earn the victory. Ehrke scored twice and went 3-for-5 at the plate.
CAMBRIDGE 8, MCFARLAND 2
McFarland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 4 6
Cambridge 3 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 X — 8 8 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: X. Schreiber (L; 1-3-3-3-1-3), Price-Johnson (4-5-4-3-3-2), N. Schreiber (3-0-0-0-2-1); C: Horton (W; 5-2-0-0-6-4), Ehrke (3-1-0-0-5-3), Parish (1-1-2-2-3-2).
Leading hitters — M: Reinicke 2x4, Galloway 1x3, J. Sommers 2B; C: Jarlsberg HR, Ehrke 3x5 (2B), Horton 2x3 (HR), Parish 1x4.
