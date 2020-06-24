A third Home Talent League team in the last week had a player test positive for covid-19, according to three people affiliated with league on Wednesday evening.
The first team to have a player test positive was the Fort Atkinson Generals, which prompted them to cancel an exhibition game Thursday, June 18, against the Jefferson Blue Devils and the second team was Wisconsin Dells. The third team to have a player test positive was Utica, which played a doubleheader at Fischer Field on Sunday.
The Jefferson Blue Devils are scheduled to play an exhibition game against Albion at 8 p.m. Thursday in Fischer Field. Jefferson manager Ryan Wagner indicated the game was going to be played as scheduled.
As of Wednesday night, the July 4 start date is still in place after postponing the season twice due to the threat to public health regarding coronavirus pandemic.
The first positive test was a Fort Atkinson Generals player who was tested two days after playing in a doubleheader against the Rome Raiders in an exhibition game Sunday, June 14. As outlined in the Home Talent League guidelines on June 8, teams with a positive test should quarantine for 14 days, thus postponing any games in that 14-day stretch.
The Generals were scheduled to play an exhibition game against Poynette on Saturday, June 27, at Jones Park — that game was canceled.
Since the report of the positive test on Thursday, June 18, two teams in Dane County have decided to spend the season on the inactive list with eyes on a return for the 2021 summer. The two teams to join West Middleton and Lake Mills as inactive this season because of the pandemic were HTL powerhouse Verona, which plays in the Western Section, and Monona, which regularly competes for Eastern Section crowns.
After playing against Fort Atkinson, the Rome Raiders decided to postpone their Land O’ Lakes game against Merton scheduled for Sunday, June 21, out of an abundance of caution. Players for Rome were encouraged to get tested and the Raiders planned to return to action Saturday at home against Neosho and Sunday on the road against Waterford for a doubleheader.
