The first weekend of Home Talent League baseball, a 41-team amateur baseball league focused in southern Wisconsin, was scheduled to begin the first Sunday in May.
Due to concerns with the spread of the coronavirus responsible for infecting people with COVID-19, the Home Talent Executive Board announced Sunday that the first day of play is being pushed back to June 7. Between now and then, the board will meet to determine how they’ll arrange the season to fit in a shorter time frame.
“I’m hopeful and optimistic that there’s still a chance we have baseball this summer,” Fort Atkinson manager Sam Hartwick said. “While I’m still nervous for a second wave of COVID-19 later this summer, I’m hoping that the community will follow (Gov. Tony Evers) order to stay socially isolated and that we can be back on the field in June.
“At the end of the day, the wellness and safety of our community is much more important than grown men playing amateur baseball, but hopefully at some point we can get on the field.”
The 10-team Southeast Section — one of four sections in the Sunday League portion of Home Talent — already has reduced its 18-game schedule down to a 10-game schedule. In that schedule, Fort Atkinson will play Jefferson twice; Utica and Stoughton will play twice; Evansville and Cambridge will square off twice; Albion and McFarland will match up twice; Lake Mills and Waterloo will face off twice.
“The HTL board will monitor the situation and continue to lead the effort to move toward a season,” the statement from the board said. “We ask for your patience as we study the impact of something we have never seen before. This is not a Wisconsin health problem, a U.S. health problem, but it is a worldwide health problem and a pandemic.
“We are also in touch with other amateur baseball leagues in Wisconsin, and they are dealing with the same issues we are.”
Jefferson finished in a three-way tie for first place with Stoughton and Albion at 13-3 in the Southeast Section last year. The Generals took fifth place at 10-6, missing playoffs by one game. Evansville (11-5) qualified for the last spot in the playoffs and won the section to advance to the Final Four.
Verona won the 2019 Home Talent championship.
“I think the more COVID-19 affects things close to home for people, the more likely it is for those people to take the proper precautions that the (Center for Disease Control) and medical experts have laid out for us,” Hartwick said. “It’s here, it’s real and it’s going to change a lot more than just our summer plans at Jones Park.”
