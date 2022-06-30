Area Home Talent League baseball teams will embark on the home stretch of the regular season in July.
Here's a look at where things stand entering Independence Day weekend, which features seven Southeast Section Sunday League matchups.
In the Southeast North Division, Jefferson is 9-0 overall and 6-0 in division games, followed by Cambridge (6-3, 4-2), Footville (2-6, 2-4), McFarland (2-7, 2-4) and Waterloo (0-8, 0-4).
In the Southeast South Division, Stoughton (6-3, 3-2 division) has a narrow lead in the standings, followed by Fort Atkinson (5-3, 4-2), Evansville (5-3, 3-2), Utica (4-4, 2-3) and Albion (3-5, 1-4).
Sunday's schedule includes Utica at Footville, 1 p.m., Albion at Fort Atkinson, 1 p.m., and Waterloo at Evansville.
Monday's schedule includes Jefferson at Waterloo, noon, Stoughton at Utica, 1 p.m., Fort Atkinson at Cambridge (game will be held at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson), 1 p.m., McFarland at Evansville, 5 p.m.
Southeast Section Sunday League leading hitters as of June 29 (minimum 24 ABs):
1. Roby Schlesner, Jefferson .553 (21x38); 2. Derek Heffel, Jefferson .429 (15x35); 3. Andres Moreno, Stoughton .419 (13x31); 4 (tie) Matthew Klubertanz, Albion .400 (14x35); Branden Zastrow, Fort Atkinson .400 (14x35).
6. Chase Jarlsberg, Cambridge .394 (13x33); 7. Chris Koepke, Fort Atkinson .379 (11x29); 8. Lucas Schultz, Evansville .375 (9x24); 9. Jared Horton, Cambridge .375 (12x32); 10. JT Parish, Cambridge .364 (12x33).
