Weather forecasts indicated that rain, snow and rain-snow mix will hit the Jefferson County area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Because of those forecasts, schools have made the decision to adjust their athletics schedules for the weekend.
Below is a complete list of updates separated by school as of 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Fort Atkinson
The wrestling dual between Fort Atkinson and Monroe that was scheduled for Friday evening has been postponed to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30.
The boys basketball tournament scheduled to be hosted in Beaver Dam has been postponed until Feb. 22.
Jefferson
The boys basketball team was scheduled to travel to Evansville for a 7:15 p.m. game, but it has been postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 14., at 7:15 p.m.
Whitewater
The boys basketball team was scheduled to host Edgerton at 7:15 p.m., but the game was postponed to Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:15 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle
The boys basketball game against Wisconsin Heights scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11, was postponed to Sat., Jan. 18. at 2:30 p.m.
Johnson Creek
No varsity postponements on the school calendar.
Lake Mills
No varsity postponements on the school calendar.
Lakeside Lutheran
No varsity postponements on the school calendar.
Cambridge
The boys and girls basketball games against Black Hawk, which were scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, were postponed to Feb. 22.
