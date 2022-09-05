Laney Osborne

Janesville's Laney Osborne, 15, won the Red Line BBQ 50-lap Late Model race at the Jefferson Speedway on Saturday night.

 Larry Douma

CAMBRIDGE -- Fifteen year old Janesville pilot Laney Osborne put her machine out in front of the field and stayed there to claim the Red Line BBQ 50-lap feature event at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday.

The feature win marks Osborne's first such accomplishment in a Late Model race at Wisconsin’s Action Track in her young racing career.

