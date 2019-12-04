Jefferson senior Parker Biwer signed a National Letter of Intent Wednesday morning to compete in equestrian at the University of Tennessee Martin at Jefferson High School.
“It means a lot to me,” Biwer said regarding the signing. “I’ve worked really hard and everyone that came here today helped me in someway to get to this point. It just means a lot.”
Biwer started showing horses at 4-H fairs in 2012. As a high school freshman, Biwer showed at The Youth World Championship Appaloosa Show, in Fort Worth, Texas. In 2018, Biwer was awarded the WAHC Youth of the Year Sportsmanship Award.
Along with parents Shawn and Brian Biwer, Biwer’s trainers, Roger and Karla Johnson also attended the signing.
“I’ve been with them since I was in seventh grade,” Biwer said. “They’re like family to me. It means a lot for them to be here because they basically shaped me into the rider I am.”
The University of Tennessee Martin, nicknamed the Skyhawks, compete at the Division 1 level in NCAA play.
“I looked at a lot of different schools, but when I looked at Tennessee it just felt more like a home environment,” Biwer said. “The school is a little bit smaller than some of the other ones, but it still has that really competitive atmosphere. I just felt comfortable there.”
Biwer said she plans on showing at events in the spring and summer before heading off to university.
“I’m excited to keep getting better as a rider,” Biwer said. “I’m just excited for something new. It’s a lot different than anything I’ve ever done before.”
