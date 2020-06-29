JEFFERSON — While the news of the 2020 Home Talent League season being cancelled rippled through southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon, one local team made the decision to continue playing exhibition games.
The Jefferson Blue Devils erased an early lead and broke a close game wide open scoring 12 runs in a two-inning span to roll past visiting Columbus 13-2 Sunday atcFischer Field.
Fives were wild as the Devils erupted for five runs on five hits in the fifth inning. Brandon Laesch hit a leadoff single and quickly moved to second on Ike Roth’s fielder’s choice.
After Dustin Moldenhauer moved the pair up a base with a sacrifice bunt, Ryan Brost and Evan Anfang hit back-to-back RBI singles giving Jefferson a 3-2 lead.
Roby Schlesner’s sacrifice fly scored Brost, Ian Drays doubled and Steve Winter drilled a run-scoring single as the advantage grew to 6-2.
An even bigger inning was on the horizon as the Blue Devil bats were scorching.
Doubles by Laesch, Brost, Anfang and Winter highlighted a seven-hit, seven-run assault.
Roth was the recipient of the offensive explosion. Playing with a heavy heart followingcthe passing of his grandfather earlier in the weekend, Roth went the distance, striking out seven while scattering six hits and allowed just one earned run for the win.
Brost drove in four runs while going 2-for-4, while the Blue Devils received 3-for-4 days from both Drays and Laesch.
The win moved Jefferson’s exhibition record to 8-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.