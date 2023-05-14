JEFFERSON -- Mike Knutson drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Brandon Laesch for the walk-off run, as the Jefferson Blue Devils rallied past Utica 4-3 in Home Talent Sunday League baseball at Fischer Field on Sunday.
The Blue Devils (2-0) trailed 3-0 after three innings and entered the ninth down 3-2.
Dustin Moldenhauer, Laesch and Logan Wagner produced consecutive one-out singles to load the bases. After Evan Neitzel's ground out, Utica starter Brock Wanninger walked leadoff hitter Haygen Miller to tie it up at 3.
Jacob Sanders entered and promptly issued a base on balls to Knutson, which ended the game.
Jefferson starter Ike Roth pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs -- including Max Gartzke's two-run home run in the first inning -- on five hits and struck out three. Heath Renz pitched three scoreless frames with six strikeouts, one walk to earn the decision. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh by retiring Gartzke.
With two outs in the sixth, Moldenhauer doubled in a pair of runs to get the Blue Devils within 3-2.
Wanninger was saddled with the loss despite pitching 8 2/3 innings. He allowed four earned on nine hits, striking out six against two walks.
Jefferson's next Sunday League game is at Lake Mills on Saturday, May 27, at Campus Field starting at 1 p.m.
