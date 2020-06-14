UTICA — Hits were hard to come by but in the end it was pitching that helped the Jefferson Blue Devils split a doubleheader with the Utica Association Sunday at Utica Park.
For the third straight weekend the Blue Devils played a pair of exhibition games as they continued to tune up for the official start of Home Talent League play, scheduled for the Fourth of July weekend.
The Blue Devils had just two hits in the opener, dropping a 2-0 decision to the Association, while eight hits were just enough in a 3-1 victory in the nightcap.
In Game 1 it was veteran Ike Roth toeing the rubber, and the right-hander turned in a gem striking out 10 batters while allowing just two hits in six innings of work. Unfortunately, Jefferson couldn’t provide enough offense suffering the shutout defeat.
Two first-inning runs were all the Association needed. Ben Hildebrandt singled before Roth bobbled Carson Knapp’s comebacker, resulting in an error. The very next batter, Brock Wanninger, singled both runners home for a 2-0 advantage.
Christian Ott and Brandon Laesch managed the only hits for the Blue Devils in the loss.
Rookie left-hander Jared Vogel was nearly unhittable in Game 2. The recent Jefferson High School graduate struck out 13 batters while allowing only three hits over six innings to pick up his second win of the season.
Vogel also produced at the plate, leading off the third inning with an opposite-field double to left before scoring on Ian Drays’ two-out RBI single which tied the game at 1-1.
The Blue Devils gave Vogel the lead in the sixth. Nathan Hebbe led off the inning reaching on an error before scoring on an Aldair Ramirez one-out single.
Jefferson’s lead grew to 3-1 in the seventh as Dylan Ott doubled and scored on Evan Anfang’s RBI single.
Ott closed out the game striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh to earn the save.
Ott was the game’s leading hitter going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles.
The Blue Devils (4-2) will play the Fort Atkinson Generals on Thursday, but the site of the game has yet to be determined.
Utica will come to Jefferson on Sunday, June 21 for another exhibition doubleheader. The first pitch at Fischer Field this season will be thrown at noon.
