JEFFERSON — Becoming a 1,000-point scorer took similar adjustments for James Monogue that made him a collegiate basketball player.
So, it’s fitting that the Jefferson senior announced his commitment to play for the St. Norbert’s men’s basketball team in the same week that he reached the 1,000-point milestone for the Eagles.
“My freshman year and a good portion of my sophomore year, I was just a shooter,” Monogue said. “I wasn’t very confident attacking the hoop. I was pretty skinny as a freshman and sophomore, and was just labeled as a shooter. Throughout the summers, I think it was beneficial to play summer basketball and play football because it has made me tougher and more comfortable attacking the basket.”
While the 6-foot-6 wing fancies himself as more than merely a shooter, he’s become more efficient from beyond the 3-point line this season making 41.4% of his deep balls. Monogue made 36.4% of his 3-point attempts in his sophomore and junior seasons combined.
He’s seen his average rise from just under 10 points per game as a sophomore to 17.2 points per game as a junior. This year, he is averaging 21.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game heading into play against Whitewater on Tuesday night.
“A lot of credit needs to go to the teammates I’ve had over the years: The Ben Sukows, Ryan Brosts and Zack Petersons and all my teammates now, they deserve a lot of credit for making the extra passes and running our offense and playing like winners,” Monogue said. “I couldn’t be more appreciative of the support and help those teammates have given me over the last few years.
Monogue will take his scoring prowess to a St. Norbert team that is a perennial contender atop the Midwest Conference. The Green Knights are currently 18-3 overall and 13-1 in the league. They’re ranked No. 23 in the nation according to the poll on D3hoops.com.
“I chose St. Norbert because of the culture there,” Monogue said. “I was impressed with the way they play, run their offense and get after it on the defensive end. Coach (Gary) Grzesk is a proven winner. They’ve been winning their conference for the last 10 years. I liked the way they carried themselves on the court; they’re all business.”
