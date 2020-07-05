JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Blue Devils bats were as hot as the weather Sunday as they totaled 17 hits in a 15-7 win over Rio in an amateur baseball exhibition played at Fischer Field.
Ryan Brost and Evan Anfang each had four hits and drove in three runners, while Roby Schlesner added three base knocks as the Blue Devils improved to 9-2 this summer.
Brost and Anfang keyed a four-run fourth as Jefferson turned a one-run game into an 8-3 advantage. After Dustin Moldenhauer reached on an error, Brost doubled and Anfang followed with an RBI single. A run-scoring single by Thomas Schlesner and a Steve Winter sacrifice fly capped off the big rally.
The Blue Devils added three more runs in the fifth, before Roby Schlesner’s two-run double highlighted a four-run eighth.
Pitchers Ike Roth and Aldair Ramirez were recipients of the offensive explosion. Roth worked the first six, scattering six hits while striking out three to earn the victory. Ramirez tossed the final three to earn the save.
Brost and Anfang, the Nos. 1 and 2 batters in the lineup, each finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs, while Roby Schlesner, the No. 3 hitter, was 3-for-6 with two ribbies. Winter added a 2-for-4 day.
